Desert Island Fights - Part I

Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen

UFC 117 – August 7, 2010

I like Chael Sonnen. Anyone who writes about this sport simply has to because he’s a never-ending quote machine who’s never afraid to shake things up in the interest of selling a fight or getting a particular point across. And he certainly did plenty of both in the lead-up to his UFC 117 bout against Anderson Silva. This is where things deviate from the usual path, though. Typically, when guys talk a lot, their performance rarely lives up to the one they put on before the opening bell. But Sonnen not only backed up his talk, he surpassed it, pounding Silva for four-plus rounds. At Octagonside, it almost seemed to be a foregone conclusion that a new champion was going to be crowned, and I was already thinking up headlines and ledes to fully capture one of the great upsets in UFC history. That was my mistake to underestimate the champion from Brazil, and maybe it was Sonnen’s mistake too, as he got careless with his ground strikes and left his arm out too long. You don’t do that against a world champion, and definitely not against a world champion like Silva, who took that arm and submitted Sonnen moments later. And as bad as you felt for Sonnen to come that far and fall short, you felt just as good for Silva, who showed that he could perform not just when he was the hammer, but when he was the nail.

