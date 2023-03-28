Desert Island Fights | Part 4

Plainly, there are too many choices for too many moods. For every technical chess match, there is a wild barnburner as fit for a backyard melee as it is for the Octagon. For every jaw-shattering knockout, there is a display of grappling wizardry. And for every one-sided masterclass, there is a back-and-forth war with momentum shifts so jarring which perhaps only a March Madness thriller could match.

But like any person who one, loves sports and two, grew up with the Internet, I love a well-constructed list, and so I sifted through my memory to come up with 10 fights that would best tell the story of both my time as a UFC fan, as well as a UFC employee. Although I appreciated the method by which my co-workers Thomas Gerbasi and Gavin Porter operated, I couldn’t limit myself to fights I had attended because, frankly, there are a few here that are burned into my brain, so I followed suit with E. Spencer Kyte's all-time approach.

I’m almost certain I’ll regret choosing one of these fights over another a million times from publishing to the time you are reading this, but alas, here are my all-time, “desert island” fights (for now).

Chuck Liddell vs Wanderlei Silva

UFC 79 — December 29, 2007