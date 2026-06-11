Derrick Lewis | Swang And Bang | UFC Freedom 250

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Lewis will take on fellow American Josh Hokit, who was being taken to an ambulance after winning an epic battle with Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 in Miami when thehe got the call to fight Lewis at the White House. The unbeaten heavyweight saw his stock go through the roof with his win over Blaydes, but Lewis hasn’t given his opponent a second thought ahead of the matchup. Instead, he’s been focusing on himself.

PHOTO GALLERY: UFC Freedom 250 Athletes Visit White House

“I don't have no thoughts on him. I really don't care what he's got going on, I don't really care,” he said. “For this camp right here, we just really tried to focus on my dieting and taking care of my body – really making sure my back is up to par, and stuff like that. (I’m) Just focused on myself and not focused on my opponent, just myself.

“I feel like if I'm in good shape and my body is 100 percent, then I have a real high chance of winning.”