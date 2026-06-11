Derrick Lewis | Swang And Bang | UFC Freedom 250

When it comes to UFC fighters, Derrick Lewis is about as no-frills an athlete as you’ll find. It’s one of the reasons why he’s one of the most popular fighters on the roster and part of the reason why he’s fighting this weekend.
“The Black Beast’s” heavy-handed fighting style has carried him to the UFC’s all-time knockout record, while his sense of humor has endeared him to the UFC’s global fanbase as one of the sport’s most beloved competitors. That popularity extended all the way to the White House itself, where President Donald Trump asked UFC President and CEO Dana White why Lewis – one of his favorite fighters – wasn’t a part of the UFC Freedom 250 fight card. That question set the wheels in motion, and now Lewis is on the fight card, ready to deliver another big knockout performance in front of one of his biggest fans.
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“It's pretty cool that he thought about me,” said Lewis.“Through all the stuff that he's got going on in the world right now, and he thought about me, so I thought it was pretty awesome.”
Lewis will take on fellow American Josh Hokit, who was being taken to an ambulance after winning an epic battle with Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 in Miami when thehe got the call to fight Lewis at the White House. The unbeaten heavyweight saw his stock go through the roof with his win over Blaydes, but Lewis hasn’t given his opponent a second thought ahead of the matchup. Instead, he’s been focusing on himself.
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“I don't have no thoughts on him. I really don't care what he's got going on, I don't really care,” he said. “For this camp right here, we just really tried to focus on my dieting and taking care of my body – really making sure my back is up to par, and stuff like that. (I’m) Just focused on myself and not focused on my opponent, just myself.
“I feel like if I'm in good shape and my body is 100 percent, then I have a real high chance of winning.”
The stage couldn’t be much bigger. A special outdoor arena has been constructed on the South Lawn of the White House, with the fighters set to compete on a fight card that will attract attention far beyond the sport’s usual reach.
There’s a danger that the stage, and the increased attention, could raise the pressure for the fighters on the card. But for the veteran of 13 UFC main events, and 12 numbered UFC cards, he’s used to the bright lights. That experience, he said, could be an important factor on fight night.
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“I think experience is going to help a lot in this fight,” he explained. “I believe that you’ve got to go in there composed, even though they have all these lights on you, all this attention. You really can't let that distract you, and stuff like that. Just have your eyes on the prize.”
That focus has extended to his preparation, with the scale and importance of the event helping Lewis to really zone-in as he has gone back to the approach that has brought him so much success in the Octagon in his career.
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“I think it's a very special moment, because I believe this fight right here is more important than the title fights that I had,” he said. “I feel more enthusiasm in myself, like just wanting to get up and do the work every day, just because of this type of event. So I'm excited for it.
“For this fight right here, I just want to go back to my old ways, not caring about anything, just go out there and just ‘swang and bang,’ and just let my hair down and just not worry about what everybody else is going to say.”
Lewis knows the world will be watching when he takes on Hokit on Sunday night, and, rather than seeing it as pressure, “The Black Beast” is viewing it as an opportunity, and perhaps even a chance to open up a new career avenue a little further down the line.
“Hopefully I get a contract with a movie director after (this, and they’ll) put me in a couple of movies, you know? You never know!” he grinned.
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But, on a night where every fighter plans to make a big statement, Lewis said he isn’t pressuring himself to stand out from the crowd. He already knows that if he goes out there and delivers what he’s capable of, the attention will certainly come.
“I don't believe I need to set myself apart from everybody that's on this card,” he said.
“I just need to go out there and do what I do best, and go out there and knock this guy out. I believe that will speak for itself.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.