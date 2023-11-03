Derrick Lewis: Running And Rootbeer

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Taking short notice fights isn’t something Lewis has done much of over the course of his career, and neither is competing outside of the United States. Saturday marks his first trip to Brazil, and his fourth international appearance in 28 fights, his first since making back-to-back stops in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Auckland, New Zealand in 2017.

Seeing different parts of the world was never what Lewis got into this business to do, and Brazil was one place he didn’t expect to visit.

“I told my manager, ‘Don’t ever call me for a fight in Brazil’ and what’d he do? Called me for a fight in Brazil,” he said, shaking his head when asked about how this weekend’s matchup with Almeida came together. “We were already asking the UFC for fights for the last few weeks because I wanted to fight one more time before the year was over with, but they said they didn’t have anything.

“So this came about and I was like, ‘I’ll take it,’” continued Lewis. “And he said, ‘Only thing is, it’s in Brazil.’”

He paused, offering a faux-annoyed, “can you believe this s***?” expression.

“I thought about it for a minute, and I said, ‘All right, I’ll take it.’”

Almeida has been on a tear since arriving in the UFC via Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series, posting five consecutive stoppage wins and catapulting himself into the rankings in the heavyweight division, where he currently sits one spot ahead of Lewis.

A more svelte and athletic heavyweight, “Malhadinho” has manhandled his opponents thus far, using his outstanding grappling to routinely drag foes to the canvas, where he’s been quick to find a finish. Last time out in May, he followed that blueprint in beating Jairzinho Rozenstruik, forcing the former kickboxer to tap to a rear naked choke less than four minutes into the opening stanza.