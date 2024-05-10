DERRICK LEWIS: THE RELUCTANT STAR RETURNS

“It’s crazy because Fat Pat passed away way before his time; he was just starting to blow up around that time,” Lewis began, speaking about his signature walkout track and its anthem status within the MMA community ahead of his headlining clash with Rodrigo Nascimento this weekend. “For me to play his music in the arena and stuff like that, I’m pretty sure his family is proud of that going on, that I chose his music.

“That song came out when I first moved to Houston, so it means a lot for me on that side of things also,” added Lewis, who moved to Texas’ most populous city from New Orleans in his teenage years. “It had just come out when I first moved to Houston in ’98, and that was one of my favorite songs.”

Over the last decade, it has become a playlist staple for those that follow the UFC, introduced to legions of fans that likely never would have discovered a bouncy, synth-fueled track from a slain Southern rapper if not for the emergence of a shy competitor with heavy hands and an outsized personality.