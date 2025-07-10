Derrick Lewis | There’s Levels To This Game

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

“It'd be good to be the first fight of the night! At this point in my career, I don't care about being the main event, but I'm here, so I guess I'm happy for it!”

Lewis hasn’t been in the Octagon since his third-round finish of Rodrigo Nascimento back in May 2024. Since then, planned matchups with Alexandr Romanov and Jhonata Diniz were canceled. Now, after more than a year away, the Houston native is ready to get back into the Octagon and start throwing leather once again, though he admits he wasn’t 100 percent sure how he came to be in this particular fight, on this particular card.

“I don't know. I guess they got tired of my manager calling for a fight!” he grinned.

“The perfect opportunity popped up in Tennessee, and I'm happy that I came, because Nashville is a beautiful city.”