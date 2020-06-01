Expect Fireworks Out Of The Gate From Derrick Lewis

His transformation has been evident, both in how he utilizes his dynamic explosions of energy and how he physically looks. Lewis’ dedication to improving himself and becoming a more complete fighter is one of the main reasons he finds himself on a short list of heavyweights in the mix for a shot at Stipe Miocic’s belt.

That short list includes the surging Curtis Blaydes, who will clash with Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 15 this Saturday.

“A statement win for me going against Curtis, I believe I have to have good takedown defense and have good wrestling because they are saying that Stipe is one of the best wrestlers in the division,” the 35-year-old Lewis said. “That means I got to be out there and compete and be a mixed martial artist and be ready for that.”

Much has been - and will be - made of Blaydes’ ability to wrestle his opponents and dominate once he gets them to the canvas. Lewis knows that he will have to defend the takedown in order to beat Blaydes, and is confident that he will be able to do that once the two fighters make the walk in the UFC APEX.