Derrick Lewis Is Happy To Be Back In Texas

As important as it is to fine tune all your skills and correct your mistakes, there are still the nerves that Lewis experienced in the past that could take him away from the gameplan. But when “The Black Beast” arrived in Dallas for fight week, he was overcome with smiles, jokes and all the theatrics that fans grew to love about him over the years.

“I like fighting in Texas. I’m feeling good this week,” Lewis said. “I’m excited, happy. It’s been a while since I’ve been really happy during fight week. No nerves, really.”

Why is he in such a good mood this time around? There is a reason, but if you think Lewis would share such information in an interview, you couldn’t be more wrong.

“There is [a reason], but I’m not going to tell you, so, next question,” Lewis joked.

Having such a positive outlook on fighting made accepting his UFC 277 bout against Pavlovich a no brainer. Even with his eyes set on former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, a new face in a division where Lewis has competed since 2014 was enough to make Lewis eager to fight.

“It’s not that I wanted to take this fight, it’s just they called me for the fight, and I said, ‘OK, I’ll take it,” Lewis said. “I fought everyone in the division already. It’s just another guy that was on the list.”

“We wanted to fight Stipe, but Stipe had other plans. We’ll see how everything plays out.”