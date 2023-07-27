Derrick Lewis Always Believes In His Power

Lewis and his team arrived in Utah early to acclimate to the altitude that negatively impacts a fighter’s conditioning, and he feels like the extended time near Salt Lake City will bode well.

That said, the work started back in Houston, and Lewis credits the circle around him for extending his limits leading up to his matchup with Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2.

UFC 291 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Poirier vs Gaethje | Błachowicz vs Pereira

“I believe it all has to do with my coaches, my diet and my family support,” he said. “I believe that's all that has really been pushing me this camp.”

To say this is a crucial fight for Lewis is to put it lightly. “The Black Beast” dropped four of his last five, all via finish. While the slate of opponents (Ciryl Gane, Tai Tuivasa, Sergei Pavlovich and Sergey Spivak) is nothing to hang one’s head about, they are losses, nonetheless.