Derrick Krantz's Long, Strange Trip To The UFC

It’s the consensus opinion when it comes to Poirier, a fighter who wasn’t handed anything on his way to the top. And even though he’s champion now, there were plenty of peaks and valleys to get to this point, another reason why former foes like Krantz respect him. Someday, a local Texas fighter will say the same thing about “D-Rock,” who took the long way to the Octagon.

“That’s just how life is,” said Krantz, a 35-fight veteran who made his UFC debut in May, nearly 11 years after his pro debut. “You’re always gonna have your ups and downs, whether it’s fighting or business. Anywhere you go, you’re gonna have your good days and your bad days. It’s how you recover from it. That’s what defines you. Either you quit or you get back in it and try to find something new and create a new version of yourself. And pretty much that’s what I tried to do. I’m constantly trying to create a new and better version of me.”

At times it was difficult, especially on those days when he wondered if he was ever going to get the call to the UFC.

“That demon was always in the back of my head, but if you’re persistent and you put enough work and dedication in it and you have faith, it works out,” he said. “Everything happened to fall into line and it couldn’t have worked out any better.”

Krantz can say that now. He took a short notice fight with welterweight killer Vicente Luque to get his foot in the door, and though he lost that bout, he was brought back for a trip to China to meet Song. But it was during those years when he was beating UFC vets like Kyle Bradley, Daniel Roberts and Brock Larson while putting together winning streaks followed by key losses that he had to question what was going on.