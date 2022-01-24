Deron Winn Supports 6-Year-Old Wrestler's Dream

“I’ve never done a GoFundMe, but I’ve seen it work in miraculous ways, so I figured, maybe I’ll just start it and it’ll help them out.” Winn explained. “Dude, the GoFundMe is already full and so many people, privately, are like, ‘Whatever else you need, let me know.’ I had one dude reach out to me like, ‘Hey, what’re their flights going to be? I’ll cover their entire flight.’ I’ve had multiple people reach out and be like, ‘Whatever balance you have left over, let me know and I’ll cover it.’ It’s been pretty extraordinary, man.”

The GoFundMe spread like wildfire. In three days, Winn was over the $7,500 goal which would be more than enough for Bruce and his miracle child, Kinnick, to go on a trip rooted in wrestling but open for so much more.

“They’re going to get their flights paid for, their hotel, spending money, their camp; we were going to wipe the camp fee anyways,” Winn said. “I want them to have the whole experience out here. We’re so close to Santa Cruz and Monterey and stuff like going to the Santa Cruz boardwalk and Kinnick can play a bunch of games and do all types of stuff like the Monterey Bay Aquarium. I just want it to be a really, really fun trip.”