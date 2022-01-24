 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass

Deron Winn Supports 6-Year-Old Wrestler's Dream

UFC Middleweight Deron Winn Took To Twitter To Help Raise Funds For 6-Year-Old Kinnick To Visit Daniel Cormier's Wrestling Academy.
By Walker Van Wey • Jan. 24, 2022

It took two tweets and three days for Deron Winn to change an Iowa family’s life.

While scrolling through Twitter, lifelong wrestler turned UFC middleweight Deron Winn stumbled across a post that stole all his attention.

“The more I got to looking at his profile I could tell that the kid was special in some way to him, so I tweeted at him,” Winn said. “I was like, ‘Bruce, I know I don’t know you but sometimes a picture can say 1,000 words.’ Basically, if he ever wants to bring Kinnick out to California to train at DC’s academy, I’ll cover the camp charges.”

View Winn's Athlete Profile Here

Was it the words? Was it the picture? Was it the mystery of how the post was on his feed to begin with? It was all three.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

Winn was immediately motivated to not only tweet well wishes to Dall but act further than that immediately. Winn didn’t just want Bruce and Kinnick to come out for a free lesson, he wanted the entire trip paid for.

As rare as you may think Winn’s actions are, a flood of like-minded people poured into his DMs and phone. He was far from the only one who wanted Bruce and Kinnick to have the experience of a lifetime.

“I’ve never done a GoFundMe, but I’ve seen it work in miraculous ways, so I figured, maybe I’ll just start it and it’ll help them out.” Winn explained. “Dude, the GoFundMe is already full and so many people, privately, are like, ‘Whatever else you need, let me know.’ I had one dude reach out to me like, ‘Hey, what’re their flights going to be? I’ll cover their entire flight.’ I’ve had multiple people reach out and be like, ‘Whatever balance you have left over, let me know and I’ll cover it.’ It’s been pretty extraordinary, man.”

The GoFundMe spread like wildfire. In three days, Winn was over the $7,500 goal which would be more than enough for Bruce and his miracle child, Kinnick, to go on a trip rooted in wrestling but open for so much more.

“They’re going to get their flights paid for, their hotel, spending money, their camp; we were going to wipe the camp fee anyways,” Winn said. “I want them to have the whole experience out here. We’re so close to Santa Cruz and Monterey and stuff like going to the Santa Cruz boardwalk and Kinnick can play a bunch of games and do all types of stuff like the Monterey Bay Aquarium. I just want it to be a really, really fun trip.”

At six years old, it’s hard to say just how much wrestling Kinnick will retain on the trip.

He could turn around and never put the singlet on again after the trip. The $7,500 investment by Winn and all the donors could be for Kinnick to go to the last training camp of his life. Did that possibility enter Winn’s mind? If it did, it went straight to the “don’t care” file.

Check Out What Is Coming Up Next In The Octagon

“If Kinnick wants to go and play another sport, good on him,” Winn said. “For a sport that’s shown me so much that I love and I’ve had a chance to meet some of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, I just want to show it all to him. If he does leave, I want to show him that there are great things about this sport. If he doesn’t wrestle again, one thing he will do, one thing that this sport will do is instill some qualities or skills that he’ll carry the rest of his life and I know that he’ll always respect this sport regardless of if he quits or not. Helping people is never a waste of time. He could leave and never wrestle again but I want to create this opportunity for him.”

Deron Winn prepares for his fight against Eric Spicely at UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Moicano on June 22, 2019. (Photo by Josh Hedges/ Zuffa LLC)
Deron Winn prepares for his fight against Eric Spicely at UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Moicano on June 22, 2019. (Photo by Josh Hedges/ Zuffa LLC)

The money is in the bank and now it’s just a matter of when to book it. It won’t just be a convenient or random week. Winn promises to not only give Kinnick the vacation of a lifetime but also the camp of a lifetime.

He could always change his mind and never wrestle again, as there are plenty of options still on the table when you’re in kindergarten, but if he doesn’t, AKA may just be creating the next Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tags
UFC FIGHT PASS
:
Results

Bonus Coverage | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

The Fights & Performances That Warranted An Extra $50,000

More
Interviews

Mike Tyson Crashes the Podcast with Dana White and The…

Watch the Video
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on February 23, 2019 in the Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC Returns To London For UFC Fight Night

UFC Makes Its Long-Awaited Return To London For UFC Fight Night On March 19, 2022

More
: