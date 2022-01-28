Deron Winn Extends A Helping Hand To The Dall Family

“Bruce and his wife have been married over 20 years,” Winn explained. “She’s had four miscarriages and they’ve tried to adopt multiple kids and nothing was working out. They finally adopted one baby, and if you get an adoption the mom has three days to change her mind and on the third day the mom changed her mind, so they had to give the baby back.

"They said that they had like two weeks left on being in the adoption agency or something because you have to renew it every year with things like background checks and stuff like that. I guess in those last two weeks, they got a call about Kinnick, and he was supposed to come in in three weeks, but he came in in three days. They were in their last weeks, and they literally said they weren’t going to renew it because they were kind of giving up hope. They were like, maybe this wasn’t meant to be.”

Winn was more inspired than ever, making it his personal mission to give the Dalls and their miracle child a trip they’d never forget. After only a couple short days of Winn’s GoFundMe to get the pair out to California for the greatest week of wrestling instruction any wrestler could ever ask for, the goal was met. Bruce and Kinnick will be going to California.

The picture that was snapped at one of Kinnick’s worst moments has been parlayed into unimaginable heights.