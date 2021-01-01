Derek Brunson Looking To Elevate

Though his long-term goal remains to fight for, and ultimately win, the UFC middleweight title, Brunson has also settled into his role as the veteran litmus test hopefuls need to pass as they look to work their way up the divisional ladder.

Over the last two years, each of his bouts has come against streaking competitors aiming to take a major step forward, and each time, the 37-year-old has turned them back.

“Everybody always says, ‘You haven’t beaten anybody,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, well let me beat somebody. What’s up, Derek — you want to fight?’ and I’m always up for the task,” laughed the veteran, who handed streaking Contender Series grad Edmen Shahbazyan his first professional loss last summer to extend his winning streak to three. “Everybody wants a piece.

“I used to take offense to it, but I’ve been in the game for a while, and guys are really trying to fight somebody and be relevant,” continued Brunson, who has shifted his training camps to Sanford MMA in South Florida after a couple years of training at his own gym at home in Wilmington, North Carolina. “I’m looking to do the same because I’m looking to elevate myself.

“A lot of guys above me, our fights don’t work out as far as timing or guys don’t want to fight me because they’re looking for a bigger, higher-ranked opponent, so this is the position I’ve been put in. I haven’t gotten that title shot, I haven’t been in the Top 5, so that’s what I’m looking to get also.”