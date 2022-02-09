Derek Brunson's Endgame

“I told my cousin…I’m not sure how many people I told because I didn’t even really want to talk about it, because I didn’t want anybody to take it like a weakness. But if they do, that’s fine. I’m me. I know the objective here. I’m not retiring because my body don’t feel good and I can’t do it no more. I’m retiring because I feel too good…and if I just keep doing it, eventually there’s going to be a decline. So I picked two more fights and then that’s it.”

In an age of sports stars that hang around a little too long, Brunson seems to be taking the clear-eyed long view.

RELATED: UFC Middleweight Division Rundown

“MMA has been taking up a lot of my time for 12 years straight. I’ve been gone, away from the family. Also, I’ve got a sound mind and a strong mind. I don’t want to be like these guys that’s slurring, can’t speak. I feel really good, I feel at my prime, so…ride out on a high note.

“I’m thinking, ‘I feel healthy, I feel real good. This is my 20th fight in the UFC. This ain’t normal.’ You just don’t have 20 fights in the UFC, have no crazy injuries, your brain feels good and everything. I don’t know how I got this lucky. My goal is a title shot. Beat this guy. Get a title shot. Win the title. Ride out.”