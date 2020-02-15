Focus Is The Priority For Dequan Townsend

With 32 pro fights under his belt and 21victories, Townsend knows how to make it happen. But it just hasn’t happened in the UFC, where two of his three losses came at light heavyweight and all three saw him take bouts with less than a full training camp. That’s not the case this time, as he faces Todorovic at 185 pounds with plenty of time to prepare properly. He believes those two factors will be the difference on fight night.

“I lost three fights (in a row) and that was weird,” he said. “I never did that in my whole entire career. But the thing that it comes to was there were little things that some people didn't realize when it came to this situation. All three of those fights, I stepped in on short notice and two out of the three were outside of my weight class. So those things make a very big difference. This fight is the first time I had a fight that I pretty much had a full camp and I knew who I was fighting. I had time to prepare for him and time to study. And I'm fighting in my weight class.”

How much do things like that matter? More than anyone who doesn’t wear four-ounce gloves for a living can imagine.

“This is a game of chess, not checkers,” said Townsend, who won six of seven before he got the call to the UFC in the summer of 2019. “The guy that I'm fighting, obviously he's a newcomer, but he's 9-0, and he's 9-0 for a reason. He's good at what he does and you have to prepare yourself for that. It's not just going in there and getting into a regular fight. And as a veteran, you have to look for those key moments. You gotta know when to turn it up and know when he's trying to lure you in and when he's trying to get you to fight his fight. I've never been more focused than I am for this fight.”

It's perfect timing at the worst time. But after a few weeks in Colorado to finish his camp after he buried his brothers, Townsend believes he got the right work in to get him ready for this weekend’s pivotal bout.