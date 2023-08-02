Dennis Buzukja Welcomes UFC Competition

“That’s why I started a little bit slow in the fight; I did get the finish, but I was ready to fight Joanderson two weeks later,” Buzukja said. “They ended up signing Westin Wilson and he got flatlined. I told (Sean) Shelby I’m training hard, keeping my weight low, and once the call comes, I’m going to be ready to put on a show.”

With opportunities to take on established UFC fighters like Evloev and Brito failing to come to fruition, Buzukja had his sights set on an old foe --- Melsik Baghdasaryan. The two faced off on season four of Dana White’s Contender Series, and Baghdasaryan walked away with a split decision victory.

Since the Contender Series bout, Melsik has gone on to become a four-fight Octagon veteran, and Buzukja is eyeing a rematch inside the UFC.

“I want that Melsik one back. I was literally sick with COVID, my shoulder was shot, my nerves shut down in my shoulder that fight,” Buzukja said. “I was 22. I went in there and arguably won, a lot of people thought I won the second and third. So, I do feel like that’s definitely one I can get back.”

From Evloev to Brito to Baghdasaryan, there’s no shortage of names on the Dennis Buzukja hit list. After seven straight victories, he’s on high alert for a short notice call from the UFC, and he’ll have plenty of opponents to call out if the phone rings.

And it did.

This week, Buzukja accepted a short notice call to make his UFC debut this Saturday against Sean Woodson at UFC Nashville.

