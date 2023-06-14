Dennis Buzukja Is Looking For Another Highlight Reel KO At CFFC120 | UFC Fight Pass

International Fight Week
Dennis Buzukja first caught the eyes of fight fans when he landed a vicious spinning elbow at Ring of Combat in 2019. The shot quickly went viral and played a huge role in Buzukja earning his first shot on Dana White’s Contender Series at just 22 years old.
Believe it or not, flashy spinning attacks weren’t exactly a staple of Buzukja’s game at the time, but his quick learning abilities proved vital when it came to this 2019 knockout.
“In training, I never threw that elbow before. I was in the back room warming up, and my striking coach circled to my left and I threw it and was like, ‘Ooh, I like that,’” Buzukja said. “Then, in the fight, I jabbed the guy a few times, and saw him biting on it, so I faked the jab and threw the spinning elbow. I basically just walked him into it and it landed flush.”
Since this devastating KO, Buzukja has ripped off an impressive 7-1 run, and is looking to make it 8-1 when he makes his CFFC debut on June 16.
Considering his overwhelming success on the east coast regional scene, this CFFC appearance almost feels like destiny, and is something Buzukja has been looking forward to for a long time.
“I always really liked Cage Fury. I love their production, I love how they run things, I love the announcing, plus they’re on FIGHT PASS. We’ve always been in talks with them, and it was just the right time,” he said.
Almost four years removed from the memorable elbow, Buzukja is proud of the evolution in his game, particularly in the improvement of his ground attack.
“I feel like I’m dangerous everywhere now - I can finish guys on the feet, I can finish guys on the ground, I can submit guys if I really want to,” Buzukja said. “I’ve been working with Aljamain (Sterling) and Merab (Dvalishvili) for so long, and I’ve just become dangerous everywhere.”
Even though his ground game has come a long way, Buzukja’s true preference still lies with his vicious striking abilities.
“I don’t look for submissions a lot because I just love smashing guys. It’s just a different type of excitement and thrill,” Buzukja said.
When he takes on Soslan Abanokov at CFFC 120, Buzukja is looking to land himself another finish for the highlight reel.
“I’m telling you now, it’s going to be a first-round knockout,” he predicted.
Buzukja’s first-round knockout prediction came to fruition in his last fight at UAE Warriors 36, and the Long Islander is confident he can have repeat success in Atlantic City.
