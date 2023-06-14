Dennis Buzukja Is Looking For Another Highlight Reel KO At CFFC120 | UFC Fight Pass

Believe it or not, flashy spinning attacks weren’t exactly a staple of Buzukja’s game at the time, but his quick learning abilities proved vital when it came to this 2019 knockout.

“In training, I never threw that elbow before. I was in the back room warming up, and my striking coach circled to my left and I threw it and was like, ‘Ooh, I like that,’” Buzukja said. “Then, in the fight, I jabbed the guy a few times, and saw him biting on it, so I faked the jab and threw the spinning elbow. I basically just walked him into it and it landed flush.”

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass To Watch CFFC!

Since this devastating KO, Buzukja has ripped off an impressive 7-1 run, and is looking to make it 8-1 when he makes his CFFC debut on June 16.

Considering his overwhelming success on the east coast regional scene, this CFFC appearance almost feels like destiny, and is something Buzukja has been looking forward to for a long time.