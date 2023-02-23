Dennis Buzukja To Carry The Albanian Flag From Long Island To The UAE | UFC FIGHT PASS

When Dennis Buzukja traveled with teammate Aljamain Sterling to Abu Dhabi ahead of Sterling’s UFC 280 title bout, he immediately caught a glimpse into the future. Buzukja got a firsthand look at Etihad Arena, the United Arab Emirates, and championship level fighting, further igniting his desire to follow in the footsteps of his esteemed teammates.

Buzukja was originally slated for an early March bout in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but when offered the chance to take a fight of his own at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, he jumped at the opportunity.

“When we were there, I fell in love with the place,” Buzukja said. “I instantly knew it was a place where I’d want to fight. So, once this came up, it felt like I manifested it.”