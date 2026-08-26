Denise Gomes | The Tip Of The Iceberg

Bigger opportunities bring bigger challenges, and in Yan, Gomes is facing the toughest, most dangerous test of her mixed martial arts career to date. The Chinese contender already holds a victory over current champion Mackenzie Dern, as well as former champion Jessica Andrade and former title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Gomes knows she’s facing the sternest examination of her career.

“It's the biggest fight of my career,” she asserted.“The other ones that came before were important – they brought me this far – but she’s going to be a turning point in my professional career. This win against Xiaonan — it's going to put my name at the top... In a way, I won't just be fighting her — I'll be fighting all of them, the girls she has won or lost to. So, that'll put my name on the map, and I'm sure they'll start looking at me differently. Not just as a striker, not just as any fighter, but as Denise Gomes. Denise, who is here to stay and sure of who she is.”

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Gomes’ excitement at the challenge ahead is also accompanied by healthy respect for her opponent. There’s no beef here. Instead, just a respectful awareness of what her opponent has already achieved in her career, and the level of performance it will take to beat her on fight night.

“I personally think she's great, and I'll never say otherwise — especially since I don't want to beat girls who don't have as much potential,” she said. “She has a lot of potential. She's big — she's huge — but so am I... Her style really matches up well against mine. I'm a striker, and this is a chance to show that I'm one of the best strikers in the UFC. And it's a chance to show that I’m not only a striker, it's just the tip of the iceberg.