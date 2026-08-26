Denise Gomes | The Tip Of The Iceberg

Denise Gomes has flown across the world for the biggest fight of her career, and she’s excited to show her full MMA arsenal in her toughest fight to date. Gomes has arrived in Shanghai, China, to take on Chinese former title challenger Yan Xiaonan, with the pair set to face off in the co-main event at Oriental Sports Center in Pudong District on Saturday night.
It’s the biggest opportunity of Gomes’ career, with a matchup against top five opposition, on an international fight card, in the co-main event slot, and she’s grateful and excited in equal measure.
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“I feel important, appreciated,” she told UFC.com during a fight-week sit-down interview this week. “Every fighter in the UFC dreams of having their name highlighted. I’m feeling appreciated, and I hope this is the first of many times.”
It’s the first time Gomes has fought outside of Brazil and the United States, with the 26-year-old jetting across the globe to feature in the co-main event in her opponent’s homeland.
She might be the B-side in the eyes of the Chinese fight fans, but she’s enjoying the chance to travel and experience life as a traveling fighter overseas.
“I’m enjoying every second of this opportunity, enjoying every moment, even my diet, even the fight week, which is a little busy,” she admitted. “I’m enjoying the city, and I’m feeling very excited to be doing the co-main event.”
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Gomes has arrived in town happy, confident, and in excellent form, having claimed successive victories over Eduarda Moura, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Elise Reed and Tecia Pennington. Now ranked 14th in the Meta UFC women’s strawweight rankings, Gomes has been handed a shot at top five opposition, and she’s excited to face an opponent whose fighting style suits her own approach.
“I'm coming off a four-fight winning streak, and that gives me a lot of confidence for my next fight,” she explained. “Yan is a great opponent for me to show that I can do at a high level, with the girls who are at the top, what I have already been doing... So, I'm confident, and I'm really looking forward to seeing myself in action and to showcase everything I've been training for, everything I've been dedicating myself to, and show how I've grown, which has given me a lot of confidence.”
Bigger opportunities bring bigger challenges, and in Yan, Gomes is facing the toughest, most dangerous test of her mixed martial arts career to date. The Chinese contender already holds a victory over current champion Mackenzie Dern, as well as former champion Jessica Andrade and former title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Gomes knows she’s facing the sternest examination of her career.
“It's the biggest fight of my career,” she asserted.“The other ones that came before were important – they brought me this far – but she’s going to be a turning point in my professional career. This win against Xiaonan — it's going to put my name at the top... In a way, I won't just be fighting her — I'll be fighting all of them, the girls she has won or lost to. So, that'll put my name on the map, and I'm sure they'll start looking at me differently. Not just as a striker, not just as any fighter, but as Denise Gomes. Denise, who is here to stay and sure of who she is.”
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Gomes’ excitement at the challenge ahead is also accompanied by healthy respect for her opponent. There’s no beef here. Instead, just a respectful awareness of what her opponent has already achieved in her career, and the level of performance it will take to beat her on fight night.
“I personally think she's great, and I'll never say otherwise — especially since I don't want to beat girls who don't have as much potential,” she said. “She has a lot of potential. She's big — she's huge — but so am I... Her style really matches up well against mine. I'm a striker, and this is a chance to show that I'm one of the best strikers in the UFC. And it's a chance to show that I’m not only a striker, it's just the tip of the iceberg.
"I've come a long way, and this is a great opportunity for me; just like I said, put my name on the map. And her game matches mine — she's a striker, but I'm going to prove that I'm better than her. And man, she's a fighter who's been in the UFC for a long time. She really scares her opponents with her hands, [and] she fights with a lot of volume, but I think my punch is different than hers, not only in volume, but it connects, lands, and ends a fight.”
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Gomes’ rise seems well timed, with the strawweight division looking more open as it has for years. There’s a new champion at the top of the division in Mackenzie Dern, and Gomes is looking to lead the charge of new contenders vying to earn a shot at Dern and her 115-pound title.
“I think [the division is] moving around,” she said. “Anyone who's changing their mindset about the game is improving, just like Mackenzie has been able to stand out. And there are some really good people coming up — young girls just like me... I think this division is going to start gaining a little more momentum now, and I’ll be part of it, for sure.”
The stage is set for Gomes to deliver the biggest performance of her career, and elevate her career to new heights in the process. And on Saturday in Shanghai, she hopes to now only establish herself as a credible championship threat, but also wants to showcase her full skill set and prove to the world that there’s a lot more to Denise Gomes than just her striking.
“The message I’ll leave, and that I’ll leave again after my next win, is that I’m not only a striker. My striking is just the tip of the iceberg; I'm much better than that,” she said.
“And I'm not fighting against anyone — it's just against myself, to be better than the last fight. So that's the message I'm leaving.”