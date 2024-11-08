Denise Gomes: ‘I knew that my learning curve had no end’

Gomes is 3-2 in the UFC and gets her second crack at a ranked opponent. As she reflects on her journey, the Dana White’s Contender Series alum believes her work has brought her to this challenge.

“I think that it means that I’ve been doing something good and been doing something well throughout this journey,” Gomes explained to UFC.com.

Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

“I’m having another opportunity, but the best opportunity that I’ve ever had. Going forward I’m just trying to take the opportunity to do the best I can with it.”

In her last outing, Gomes outworked Eduarda Moura for most of the fight, leading to a split decision win, with two of the judges giving Gomes each round. Gomes landed the more significant strikes throughout the contest and showed strong defensive grappling at times.