Demian Maia Wants To Challenge Himself

“The matchup with Gilbert is interesting because he’s a great grappler and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter like me,” the 42-year old Maia said. “He was really top-level in his prime in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, so it’s a different kind of challenge for me.”

The last fighter who posed a challenge to Maia was Askren at UFC Singapore in October. The bout was slotted as the main event and labeled as the fight that would potentially determine the best grappler in MMA. What ensued was a two-and-a-half round slugfest that ended with Maia finally getting Askren’s back and submitting him via rear naked choke.

It was a moment that Maia won’t ever forget.

“The fight with Ben Askren, maybe one day I’m going to go look back and see that is my greatest fight,” Maia said of his UFC Singapore Fight of the Night performance. “Because, for me, all the people that like grappling were really, really excited for this fight for many years. He’s a unique guy; he represents wresting in a unique way and everything he does is to use his wrestling. I think maybe we were the only two guys that do that really proudly today. For my career and for my legacy it was a very important fight and I had a lot of pressure going into that fight because of that.”