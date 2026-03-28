Demetrious Johnson Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

Following his loss, he would leave UFC and sign with ONE Championship, an MMA promotion based in Singapore. He would win five of his next six fights with ONE, capturing the flyweight world grand prix title and becoming the organization’s flyweight champion with one successful defense. He retired on May 5, 2023, and vacating the title after a successful defense.

Johnson enters the UFC Hall of Fame with an impressive resume that includes:

UFC:

Longest title reign in UFC flyweight history – 2,142 days (Second-longest in UFC history)

Longest consecutive fight winning streak in UFC flyweight history – 13

Most title fight wins in UFC flyweight history – 12 (Third-most in UFC history)

Most top position time in UFC flyweight history – 1:05:52

Recorded 1 of 3 performances in UFC history with 100% takedown accuracy (min. 10 attempts)

Highest significant strike accuracy percentage in UFC flyweight history – 57.2%

Highest significant strike defense percentage in UFC flyweight history – 68.4%

Tied for second-most wins in UFC flyweight history – 13

Tied for second-most finished in UFC flyweight history – 7

Third-most significant strikes landed in UFC flyweight history – 1,059

Johnson has been won with numerous awards during his career, such as Fighter of the Year in 2013 by FOX Sports and again in 2017 by ESPN and Sports Illustrated. He also captured Submission of the Year honors in 2017 from the Fighters Only World MMA Awards, ESPN, and MMA Fighting.



A native of Parkland, Washington, Johnson excelled in wrestling at Washington High School, placing second and third in the state during his junior and senior seasons. After high school, Johnson trained MMA as a hobby before competing as an amateur on the Washington regional circuit. Johnson is an avid gamer and jiu-jitsu practitioner, competing in the IBJJF Master World and Pan Championships. He currently lives in Washington, with his wife and children.



To view Johnson’s UFC FIGHT PASS collection please visit: https://ufcfightpass.com/playlist/34822



To see a complete list of UFC athletes and fights enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame, as well as details regarding the UFC Hall of Fame format, please visit UFCHOFFAQ. For additional information, please visit UFC.com.