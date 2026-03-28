Demetrious Johnson Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

Las Vegas – UFC today announced that former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Modern Wing as a member of the Class of 2026. The 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place this summer.
“Demetrious Johnson is the greatest flyweight of all-time,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White. “Demetrious was a great champion who had one of the most incredible careers in MMA, and his streak of 11 consecutive title defenses is one of the most remarkable records we’ve ever seen in professional sports. It will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”
Johnson will enter the UFC Hall of Fame as the 18th member of the Modern Wing. The Modern Era category includes athletes who turned pro on or after November 17, 2000, when the first UFC event under the unified rules of MMA was held. Other requirements include a minimum age of 35 or those who have been retired for one year or more.
A veteran of 30 fights during his 14-year MMA career, Johnson compiled a record of 25-4,1 Draw (17-3,1 Draw – UFC / WEC), securing victories over former WEC bantamweight champion Miguel Torres, former RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, and former Pancrase flyweight tournament winner Yuya Wakamatsu.
After winning his first nine (9) amateur MMA fights with various promotions, Johnson made his professional debut on August 15, 2009, securing his first win via submission at King of the Cage: Thunderstruck. He would then join Alaska Fighting Championship and win his next two fights before joining WEC®.
Johnson made his WEC debut on the prelims of WEC 48: ALDO vs. FABER, which took place on April 24, 2010, at ARCO Arena in Sacramento, California. He would lose his debut to Brad Pickett via decision but bounce back to win his next four fights across WEC / UFC to earn his first title shot against then-champion Dominick Cruz.
Johnson faced Cruz in the main event of UFC LIVE: CRUZ vs. JOHNSON, which took place on October 1, 2011, at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. Cruz would retain his title by defeating Johnson via unanimous decision.
After competing to a draw against Ian McCall in his next fight, Johnson would rebound in his rematch with McCall by defeating him via unanimous decision. With the win, Johnson advanced to face Joseph Benavidez in the UFC flyweight tournament finale at UFC 152.
UFC 152: JONES vs. BELFORT took place on September 22, 2012, at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Johnson faced Benavidez in the co-main event, capturing the split decision victory and becoming the inaugural UFC flyweight champion.
As UFC flyweight champion, Johnson would embark on a record-breaking winning streak, securing 11 consecutive victories and title defenses over the next four years, securing his place on the list of greatest MMA athletes in history.
On August 4, 2018, Johnson would lose his first fight in five years via split decision to Henry Cejudo in the co-main event of UFC 227: DILLASHAW vs. GARBRANDT 2.
Following his loss, he would leave UFC and sign with ONE Championship, an MMA promotion based in Singapore. He would win five of his next six fights with ONE, capturing the flyweight world grand prix title and becoming the organization’s flyweight champion with one successful defense. He retired on May 5, 2023, and vacating the title after a successful defense.
Johnson enters the UFC Hall of Fame with an impressive resume that includes:
UFC:
- Longest title reign in UFC flyweight history – 2,142 days (Second-longest in UFC history)
-
Longest consecutive fight winning streak in UFC flyweight history – 13
-
Most title fight wins in UFC flyweight history – 12 (Third-most in UFC history)
-
Most top position time in UFC flyweight history – 1:05:52
-
Recorded 1 of 3 performances in UFC history with 100% takedown accuracy (min. 10 attempts)
-
Highest significant strike accuracy percentage in UFC flyweight history – 57.2%
-
Highest significant strike defense percentage in UFC flyweight history – 68.4%
-
Tied for second-most wins in UFC flyweight history – 13
-
Tied for second-most finished in UFC flyweight history – 7
-
Third-most significant strikes landed in UFC flyweight history – 1,059
Johnson has been won with numerous awards during his career, such as Fighter of the Year in 2013 by FOX Sports and again in 2017 by ESPN and Sports Illustrated. He also captured Submission of the Year honors in 2017 from the Fighters Only World MMA Awards, ESPN, and MMA Fighting.
A native of Parkland, Washington, Johnson excelled in wrestling at Washington High School, placing second and third in the state during his junior and senior seasons. After high school, Johnson trained MMA as a hobby before competing as an amateur on the Washington regional circuit. Johnson is an avid gamer and jiu-jitsu practitioner, competing in the IBJJF Master World and Pan Championships. He currently lives in Washington, with his wife and children.
To view Johnson’s UFC FIGHT PASS collection please visit: https://ufcfightpass.com/playlist/34822
To see a complete list of UFC athletes and fights enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame, as well as details regarding the UFC Hall of Fame format, please visit UFCHOFFAQ. For additional information, please visit UFC.com.