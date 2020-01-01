Deiveson Figueiredo's Championship Chapter

Between the miscue on the scale and the clash of heads, nothing felt settled, so the UFC booked an immediate rematch between the two elite flyweights for July and, this time, there was no uncertainty.

Figueiredo made weight without issue, then steamrolled Benavidez in their second encounter, showcasing his superior speed and punching power, dropping the veteran with the first clean shot he landed. While Benavidez survived the Brazilian’s first attempt to finish the fight, the sequence repeated itself in the final minute of the opening round, and this time, Figueiredo would not be denied, as he sealed his victory with a deep rear naked choke that put Benavidez to sleep.

One hundred and forty days after their first meeting, Figueiredo accomplished what he’d set out to do in February, and soon after, he was able to bring the UFC flyweight title home.

“It was something that made me very happy; that made my family and my team very happy,” the newly minted UFC champion said through a translator when asked about finally getting to celebrate a championship victory. “I felt a sense of accomplishment — this was something I really wanted and had waited for — so it was gratifying to bring the belt to my gym and to the state of Para.

“A lot of people are inspired by me — people who live far away (from the city), people from underprivileged communities — so I always try to say that you just have to go after what you want and have faith and you will be able to make your dreams come true.

“I was able to show everybody that nothing is impossible.”