Deiveson Figueiredo Wants To Make History

Although it’s normal for any athlete to consider their own legacy while they are in the midst ofcrafting it, most try to reserve that kind of self-reflection for when it’s all said and done. At 37, however, the former flyweight champion understands his time remaining in the sport is finite, so as he approaches his main event matchup with Cory Sandhagen in Des Moines, he is frank about the targets he has remaining in his sights.

“I would love to be able to get the opportunity and get the title to be a double-champ one day,” Figueiredo told UFC.com. “Also, (I want) to get my name to the Hall of Fame. I think these are goals that I have, and that's what I want, to I have my name written in the history of this division.”

Figueiredo kicked off his move up to bantamweight well, securing a trio of wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Marlon “Chito” Vera in a nine-month span. He had a chance to potentially announce himself as the next challenger for the title when he locked horns with former champion Petr Yan in Macau last November but ultimately lost a decision.

The result was a setback but not a backbreaker.