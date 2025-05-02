Deiveson Figueiredo Wants To Make History

Deiveson Figueiredo has legacy on the mind.
Although it’s normal for any athlete to consider their own legacy while they are in the midst ofcrafting it, most try to reserve that kind of self-reflection for when it’s all said and done. At 37, however, the former flyweight champion understands his time remaining in the sport is finite, so as he approaches his main event matchup with Cory Sandhagen in Des Moines, he is frank about the targets he has remaining in his sights.
“I would love to be able to get the opportunity and get the title to be a double-champ one day,” Figueiredo told UFC.com. “Also, (I want) to get my name to the Hall of Fame. I think these are goals that I have, and that's what I want, to I have my name written in the history of this division.”
Figueiredo kicked off his move up to bantamweight well, securing a trio of wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Marlon “Chito” Vera in a nine-month span. He had a chance to potentially announce himself as the next challenger for the title when he locked horns with former champion Petr Yan in Macau last November but ultimately lost a decision.
The result was a setback but not a backbreaker.
Sandhagen, a former interim title challenger himself, is a fixture in the division’s Top 5. In his last fight, he fell to Umar Nurmagomedov, who then went on to challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the belt but lost.
Dvalishvili, who is slated to defend his belt in a rematch against Sean O’Malley at UFC 316, cited Figueiredo as a contender of interest before he lost to Yan, so “Deus de Guerra” feels confident he could find himself in a title bout should he best Sandhagen on May 3.
“The Top 5 is very deep,” Figueiredo said. “I think they're great fighters, experienced fighters, high level fighters. I think that anybody can have a title shot, and I think that with this win against Cory on Saturday, I think it puts me in line for a title shot. I believe I should have a chance to go for the title.”
Taking out Sandhagen is no easy task, however. The 33-year-old American has only lost to champions or title challengers in his 14-fight UFC career and is itching to climb back into contention after losing to Nurmagomedov. A fighter with a reputation for sophisticated striking with an ever-developing grappling attack, Sandhagen figures to push Figueiredo in all areas of the game.
Figueiredo, who is tied for the most finishes in flyweight history, showed that his skills absolutely translate in the heavier division. He controlled the always-dangerous Garbrandt on the ground before submitting him in the second round. Against Vera, Figueiredo cracked the Ecuadorian’s legendary chin, dropping him for the first time in the UFC.
The Brazilian understands Sandhagen is a completely different puzzle, although he feels more than prepared to solve all the Colorado native might bring.
“I trained a lot to be ready for the versatility that he brings to the Octagon and also to be very aggressive against him,” Figueiredo said. “That's how I beat him. We did everything not to be surprised by any of his moves (and) to be very aggressive all the time to go at him.
“Cory is a guy that loves a marathon, loves to run around in the Octagon, so we trained for that.”
Following his loss to Yan, Figueiredo said he trained to increase his work rate after a slower start against Yan. Whether that comes to fruition is one of the question marks around the bout, but with the belt going up for grabs in a month’s time, the stakes are about as high as they could get without gold on the actual line.
To date, nine fighters have grabbed titles in multiple divisions. Figueiredo understands the clock is ticking for his own pursuit of history, and on May 3, he is ready to lay it all on the line to take another step toward that ultimate goal.
“I've worked so much for this,” he said. “I've prepared myself. I visualize this guy moving around the Octagon with me, so I'm going to make that happen and get that win.”
