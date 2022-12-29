Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno Rivalry Recap

What followed was an epic fight that will go down as one of the best – if not the best – fight in UFC flyweight history. Figueiredo and Moreno went the 25 minutes in a back-and-forth barnburner.

It was such a wild fight that UFC announcer Joe Rogan couldn’t help but put his hands on his head and yell “This is crazy!” The fight was just as close as it was crazy, so much so that none of the men on the call knew who was going to get the nod when Bruce Buffer went to announce the scorecards.

Athlete Profiles: Figueiredo | Moreno

An illegal low blow by Figueiredo in the third-round cost him a point and a unanimous victory as the judges ruled the bout a majority draw. Two judges scored the fight 47-47 after the point deduction and the third judge scored the fight 48-46 in favor of the champion. It was a crazy ending to a crazy fight.

Right after the result, Megan Olivi spoke with UFC President Dana White, and he declared that that Figueiredo and Moreno needed to run it back “immediately.”

Six months later, they did just that.

The Submission

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 2

UFC 263 – June 12, 2021

The rematch between Figueiredo and Moreno couldn’t have gone more differently than their first fight. Both men had something to prove after how close their first fight went, but it couldn’t have been more one-sided.

It was Moreno who grabbed control of the moment from the jump and never let Figueiredo get into the fight. He dropped Figueiredo in the first round with a jab and smothered him with a busy and confident attack.