Deiveson Figueiredo | The ‘True’ God Of War

Deiveson Figueiredo doesn’t care about the fact he’s the oldest fighter in the top-8 of the UFC bantamweight division, nor does he care about the logic that lighter weight divisions belong to younger fighters. All the 37-year-old cares about is fighting for as long as he can, which means tending to all the details that requires.
“For a guy my age, it's very important to stay healthy,” Figueiredo said. “I'm a guy who doesn't like parties. I'm a guy who doesn't like going out. I go to the gym and go back home to rest. I only have fun at the gym. And that's the life I lead, staying healthy from now on so that I have many fights until the age of 41 or 42.”
The confidence is understandable. The two-time flyweight champion moved up to 135 pounds in late 2023 and ripped off three wins in a row. That led to main event slots against Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen, but Figueiredo came up short on both occasions and hurt his knee in the latter.
The May injury turned out to be a partial tear, which allowed Figueiredo to work his way back into a clean bill of health in time for UFC’s return to Rio de Janeiro. There, Figueiredo will face the underrated and streaking Montel Jackson at UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot on October 11.
Figueiredo conducted his camp in Natal, preparing for the surging Jackson on Brazil’s Northeastern coast before making the trip to Rio de Janeiro.
Since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in June 2018, Jackson methodically waded through the bantamweight ranks, amassing a 9-2 Octagon record, including a six-fight winning streak dating back to March 2021. At that point, Figueiredo had already captured and defended the flyweight belt, and he was preparing for the second of what became four title fights against Brandon Moreno. Jackson will have a significant size advantage with his 5-foot-10 frame, but Figueiredo is respectfully unconcerned with the challenges he might present.
“I trained as if he were the best,” Figueiredo said. “I won't underestimate him. He's a guy with a good winning record, and I'm coming from two consecutive losses, but I know the mistakes I made that led to these two losses. Now my head is clear, it's time to get myself back up, and, on Saturday, to show that I am the true God of War.”
The bout, which is Figueiredo’s 20th in the UFC, is also his fifth trip to the Octagon in Brazil. He competed in his home country for his first three bouts with the mixed martial arts leader. Five years passed until his fourth, which ended in disappointment when Figueiredo lost via doctor’s stoppage in his final fight against Moreno.
That bout was more than two years and a whole weight division ago for Figueiredo, and he is only looking forward to putting on a show in front of a friendly crowd. Whether that means turning back the clock or showing some new tricks up his sleeve, Figueiredo is happy, healthy and ready to compete at his best.
“I'm happy to fight here,” he said. “I want to come out on top and be able to embrace the people from Rio de Janeiro, who support me. The city that welcomed me so well. It always welcomes me… I have many friends here in Rio de Janeiro, and all over Brazil. I want to win so we can celebrate together.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.