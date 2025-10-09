Deiveson Figueiredo | The ‘True’ God Of War

“For a guy my age, it's very important to stay healthy,” Figueiredo said. “I'm a guy who doesn't like parties. I'm a guy who doesn't like going out. I go to the gym and go back home to rest. I only have fun at the gym. And that's the life I lead, staying healthy from now on so that I have many fights until the age of 41 or 42.”

The confidence is understandable. The two-time flyweight champion moved up to 135 pounds in late 2023 and ripped off three wins in a row. That led to main event slots against Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen, but Figueiredo came up short on both occasions and hurt his knee in the latter.

The May injury turned out to be a partial tear, which allowed Figueiredo to work his way back into a clean bill of health in time for UFC’s return to Rio de Janeiro. There, Figueiredo will face the underrated and streaking Montel Jackson at UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot on October 11.