Deiveson Figueiredo Still Has More To Accomplish

As a fighter who has already reached the UFC mountaintop, you’d forgive Deiveson Figueiredo for opting to wind down his career having captured undisputed gold. But “Deus Da Guerra” still has plenty more to achieve.
After moving up to the bantamweight division in late 2023, the former undisputed flyweight champion has been mixing it with the best at 135 pounds, and plans to gatecrash the title picture once again in a bid to become a two-division champ.
Figueiredo’s latest assignment comes this Saturday in Macau, China, where he takes on Chinese contender Song Yadong in a pivotal main event matchup for both men. Each harbors ambitions of earning a championship opportunity in 2026, with victory at the Galaxy Arena essential to their chances. It means the stage is set for what should be a thrilling encounter, and Figueiredo himself is excited for the challenge ahead.
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“I think this fight against Song is going to be great,” he told UFC.com ahead of fight night in Macau.
“I think that I'm a heavy hitter, I'm a guy that likes to get into fights, and so does he. So, I think it's going to be a tough and good fight on Saturday.”
Figueiredo is heading into enemy territory this weekend, but it’s not an unfamiliar location. He was here in November 2024 when he unsuccessfully challenged Petr Yan for the undisputed bantamweight title. And while the result may not have gone his way, the hospitality from the locals left a real impression on him.
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“It was a while ago that I fought here, but I do remember that the crowd was very respectful,” he said.
“Everyone's very polite. So, I do remember that about the people.”
Figueiredo headlined that event, and he’s the man on the poster once again. The 38-year-old may be chasing undisputed bantamweight gold, but he said he really appreciated it every time he finds himself at the top of a UFC fight card.
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“It's always an accomplishment, you know? Every time we see my face on the poster, it feels like a big win,” he said.
“It's a lot of work to get here, but you know, this fight week I love the poster, and you can be sure it's going to be up at my gym with all the other ones to show everyone all my accomplishments.”
Saturday will be Figueiredo’s eighth as a UFC bantamweight, so in a sense he’s playing catch-up with fighters who have competed at 135 pounds for longer than he has. But he said he’s found his physical peak as a 135er, and is still getting better.
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“I feel great in this division, you know?” he said.
“I feel like I'm getting stronger with every fight, and this fight week I've been here for a while. I brought my family, we're going to be here for another week, and we're going to go to another city in China and get to know China, the food, and everything. So all that's going to make me stronger on fight night.”
Saturday’s fight with Song offers Figueiredo the perfect chance to bounce back to form and immediately put himself into the championship conversation at 135 pounds. The Brazilian is heading into this weekend’s main event having lost three of his last four, but those losses – decision defeats to current champ Petr Yan and No. 2-ranked contender Umar Nurmagomedov, plus an injury TKO defeat to fourth-ranked Cory Sandhagen – all came in competitive fights with the very elite of the division. Victory on Saturday will mean Figueiredo remains in that mix.
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“A good win on Saturday is definitely going to get me closer to the title,” he said.
“And Song has a big name. Who knows? Maybe it takes me directly to the title. I could see myself winning on Saturday and the UFC giving me one more fight, or who knows, maybe even getting me straight to the belt.”
With the lure of a possible title shot dangling like a carrot in front of him, Figueiredo is ready to deliver another all-action performance as he bids to force himself into the championship conversation. And the man whose fighting moniker translates to “God of War” is ready to live up to his nickname when he trades leather with Song on Saturday night.
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“You can be sure, if Song wants to stand up and trade punches with me, he's gonna be in a lot of danger,” he stated.
“If he wants to go to the ground, you know he's gonna get submitted. It's pretty basic.”
It’s clear the former flyweight champion still has that fire in his belly, and his sights are set on championship gold once again. Whether it’s racking up another UFC main event, adding to his win total, or capturing titles, Figueiredo is determined to keep adding to his achievements.
“The accomplishments are what motivate me,” he explained.
“I've always said I want to finish my career in the UFC, I want to retire in the UFC, I want to be in the Hall of Fame, I want to have my name written in the history books of the UFC, and you know, the accomplishments are really what drive me forward.
“I want to fight for that belt, and we're getting there, one step closer at a time. But we're not going to give up.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macao SAR, China on May 30, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 4am ET/1am PT, followed by the main card at 7am ET/4am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.