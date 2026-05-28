Deiveson Figueiredo Still Has More To Accomplish

After moving up to the bantamweight division in late 2023, the former undisputed flyweight champion has been mixing it with the best at 135 pounds, and plans to gatecrash the title picture once again in a bid to become a two-division champ.

Figueiredo’s latest assignment comes this Saturday in Macau, China, where he takes on Chinese contender Song Yadong in a pivotal main event matchup for both men. Each harbors ambitions of earning a championship opportunity in 2026, with victory at the Galaxy Arena essential to their chances. It means the stage is set for what should be a thrilling encounter, and Figueiredo himself is excited for the challenge ahead.

FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Song Yadong | Deiveson Figueiredo | Zhang Mingyang | Kai Asakura | Alonzo Menifield

“I think this fight against Song is going to be great,” he told UFC.com ahead of fight night in Macau.

“I think that I'm a heavy hitter, I'm a guy that likes to get into fights, and so does he. So, I think it's going to be a tough and good fight on Saturday.”