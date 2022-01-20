Deiveson Figueiredo: 'No Pity, No Mercy'

Figueiredo got up and walked calmly to his corner as Moreno stood in the Octagon in disbelief of the moment that would etch him into the history books as the first Mexican-born UFC champion.

And when referee Mike Beltran raised Moreno’s hand to the tune of Bruce Buffer’s “and new” and encouraged the two to shake hands, Figueiredo embodied true sportsmanship by instead hugging and lifting up Moreno and the belt that used to belong to him.

But now?

“This fight, I don’t like to watch,” Figueiredo said through a translator, his frustration palpable. “I feel hate for this guy every time I watch it.”

Gone is any public-facing sense of compassion or respect between the former flyweight champion and the incumbent, who will go toe to the line for the third time in 13 months at UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane.