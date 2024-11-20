Deiveson Figueiredo: “I Will Go Down In History”

The former two-time flyweight champion, almost a year since his debut in the bantamweight division, is looking a bantamweight title shot in the face when he faces former champion Petr Yan in Macau at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo. The opportunity comes after tallying wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Marlon “Chito” Vera over a nine-month stretch, and he is keen to keep the momentum rolling in a big way on November 23.

“I’m feeling great,” Figueiredo told UFC.com. “I couldn’t feel better for this fight. I’m sure it will be a great fight. I’m fighting a great opponent. He’s also facing a great fighter. I have a great game plan to get the finish.”

While fighters boasting about how they feel is as cliché as it gets in the lead-up to fight night, it’s not hard to take Figueiredo’s words at face value. The cut to 125 pounds was draining the Brazilian, and his ability to go through a fourth fight camp in 12 months speaks to the healthier life he gets to live 10 pounds heavier. Coincidentally, the last time Figueiredo strung together this level of activity was in 2020, when he went 3-0-1, including two title defenses.

At 36 years old, “Deus da Guerra” is on the older end of bantamweight contenders, but he seems like he is only improving as he grows into the weight class. His wins over Font and Garbrandt were impressive, putting on display his skill level and finishing instincts, but his win over Vera might’ve been the one that really announced him as a title contender. Figueiredo controlled the action before stunning Vera and dropping the famously granite-chinned Ecuadorian to the canvas, eventually earning the nod from the judges.