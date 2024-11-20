Deiveson Figueiredo: “I Will Go Down In History”

Announcements
Most fighters aren’t able to move divisions and almost immediately make their presence felt in the title picture, but Deiveson Figueiredo isn’t most fighters.
The former two-time flyweight champion, almost a year since his debut in the bantamweight division, is looking a bantamweight title shot in the face when he faces former champion Petr Yan in Macau at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo. The opportunity comes after tallying wins over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Marlon “Chito” Vera over a nine-month stretch, and he is keen to keep the momentum rolling in a big way on November 23.
“I’m feeling great,” Figueiredo told UFC.com. “I couldn’t feel better for this fight. I’m sure it will be a great fight. I’m fighting a great opponent. He’s also facing a great fighter. I have a great game plan to get the finish.”
While fighters boasting about how they feel is as cliché as it gets in the lead-up to fight night, it’s not hard to take Figueiredo’s words at face value. The cut to 125 pounds was draining the Brazilian, and his ability to go through a fourth fight camp in 12 months speaks to the healthier life he gets to live 10 pounds heavier. Coincidentally, the last time Figueiredo strung together this level of activity was in 2020, when he went 3-0-1, including two title defenses.
At 36 years old, “Deus da Guerra” is on the older end of bantamweight contenders, but he seems like he is only improving as he grows into the weight class. His wins over Font and Garbrandt were impressive, putting on display his skill level and finishing instincts, but his win over Vera might’ve been the one that really announced him as a title contender. Figueiredo controlled the action before stunning Vera and dropping the famously granite-chinned Ecuadorian to the canvas, eventually earning the nod from the judges.
“I fought at 125 for a long time, and it was really rough on my body,” Figueiredo said. “Now I feel great in this new division. My body and mind are healthy, and I feel really strong in this division. I feel great here.”
Figueiredo can show just how strong and healthy he feels in a 25-minute test against one of the most dangerous fighters in any division. Beyond the quality of opponent, though, Figueiredo is excited to be back in a headlining spot with five rounds to work although he is always inclined to end things early.
“I missed (five-round fights),” he said. “I’m prepared. The fans know my fights are always exciting. I’m always a threat, and I’m ready.”
Few tests in the 135-pound title picture are more all-encompassing than Yan. “No Mercy,” despite going from October 2021 to March 2024 without a win, rightfully maintained his reputation as one of the best in the weight class. One could make an argument he should’ve earned the judges’ nods when he dropped split decisions to Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling, but he does acknowledge Merab Dvalishvili was the better man when they had their headlining bout in 2023.
He looked vintage against Song Yadong at UFC 299, turning away the streaking young contender in a three-round effort. However, while the accolades and product are impressive, Figueiredo doesn’t see anything particularly special about his foe.
“I think Petr Yan is just another guy,” Figueiredo said. “So far, I’ve only fought big names in this division. My main goal is to knock him out on Saturday night.”
Making that prediction into reality puts Figueiredo in perfect position to get a crack at bantamweight gold in 2025. The undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov remains in pole position for the first shot at the newly minted champion, but timing is everything, and a shot could come sooner than later for Figueiredo if things fall into place.
That all comes after Saturday, though. First things first: Figueiredo has to put down another former champion before he can start looking at making history and achieve the rare feat of winning titles in multiple divisions.
“I will go down in history as a double champion once I win the belt at 135,” he said. “I’ll work hard for that and get it done, God willing.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macau, China on November 23, 2024.
