Deiveson Figueiredo: Healthy, Rested and Ready

After a hectic year that wrapped with two title defenses in three weeks, “Deus Da Guerra” asked for - and received - some much-needed time off.

“This break was something I asked for,” said Figueiredo, who ends his hiatus this weekend in a rematch with Moreno that serves as the co-main event on Saturday’s UFC 263 pay-per-view main card. “It was really hard to get to the belt and I wanted to take some time off, have some time for myself to reflect on everything and train some different things.

“Now that I’m champion and everyone is studying my game, it’s important for me to take time to focus on that, but also to take some time off and just relax.”

One of the things the champion did in his time away was open the Team Figueiredo training center, the next big step in an extended process of investing in himself that the 33-year-old from Soure has been committed to over the last several years.

Following his loss to Jussier Formiga in March 2019, Figueiredo switched up his training situation, shifting to more of a boxing-like approach with smaller camps where more of the focus and attention could be paid to the athlete getting ready to compete. With each victory, he put money back into his career, and opening a training facility is the next step in that process.

“It’s another milestone and it’s something really great,” offered the charismatic flyweight champ, who has already beaten four of the fighters stationed in the division’s Top 10, along with having battled Moreno to a draw. “To be able to have a training facility and be able to train there, to welcome other fighters like my brother and like Priscila Cachoeira in there is something good.