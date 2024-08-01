Deiveson Figueiredo Has It All Figured Out

While Figueiredo clearly has things all mapped out, plans have a way of changing when there is someone else on the other side of the Octagon bent on making their own dreams come true while actively dashing yours, as well.

Vera, who fights for the first time since challenging Sean O’Malley for the divisional title earlier this year, has been that guy that ruins plans and forces changes throughout his career.

He was the first man O’Malley wanted to defend his title against after claiming the belt last August in Boston because the Orange County resident and native of Ecuador handed him the one and only loss of his career in their previous encounter, and that wasn’t the first time he threw a wrench (or heavy kick) into the works and jammed someone up.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

On top of that, while the 31-year-old has suffered nine losses over the course of his career (eight of them in the UFC), Vera has never been stopped, never mind the fact that Saturday’s headliner between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov feels more likely to be the bantamweight showcase that produces the next title challenger out of this weekend’s divisional two-pack.