Deiveson Figueiredo Expects To Be The Flyweight King

Coming off back-to-back dominant efforts and brandishing a stellar 17-1 record overall, the 32-year-old Brazilian, who grew up on a small farm some 3,000 miles away from the site of the biggest fight of his career, was certain that on Saturday, February 29, he was going to walk into the Octagon, finish Benavidez, and return to his hometown of Soure as the undisputed UFC flyweight champion.

Figueiredo did get the finish, bringing the bout to a halt with a straight right hand down the pipe at 1:54 of the second round, leaving a dazed Benavidez slumped against the fence, but he did not leave with championship gold around his waist.

The day before he beat Benavidez, he lost to the scale, weighing in two-and-a-half pounds over the flyweight championship weight of 125 pounds. As a result, he forfeited 30-percent of his purse, and more importantly, his opportunity to win the title.

“I was very disappointed,” Figueiredo said of his unsatisfying victory in February. “My biggest goal is to win the UFC belt, so if I had been able to bring it home, it would have been a dream come true.