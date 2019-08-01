A Decade’s Dozen – The Upsets

UFC 188

Fabricio Werdum-Cain Velasquez

Clearly one of the best heavyweights in the game, Fabricio Werdum was confident going into his UFC 188 meeting with Cain Velasquez, but according to the fans and media, the Brazilian was facing a young man who was on his way to being the best ever. And while nearly two years had passed since Velasquez’ stoppage of Junior Dos Santos in their 2013 rubber match, most expected it to be business as usual for him against “Vai Cavalo.” But as Velasquez’ vaunted cardio failed him in the high altitude of Mexico City, Werdum took advantage and submitted him in the third round.