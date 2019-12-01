A Decade’s Dozen: The Submissions

UFC 216

Demetrious Johnson Wsub5 Ray Borg

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/59530

History is nice, and Demetrious Johnson did set the UFC record for most successful title defenses with his win over Ray Borg in October 2017, but this could have been the first prelim on UFC FIGHT PASS and DJ would have locked up the best submission of 2017 and possibly the decade with a move that will go down as one of the best of any year. How good was this? Try suplex to armbar in one fluid motion, requiring several replays to fathom that this was actually real and not a figment of our imagination. In the process, “Mighty Mouse” continued to show off new wrinkles in his game, further cementing his place as an all-time great.