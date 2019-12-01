A Decade’s Dozen – The Knockouts

UFC 126

Anderson Silva KO1 Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva was more amped up than usual for his middleweight title defense against former training partner Vitor Belfort, and he made sure “The Phenom” was aware of his intentions as he knocked him out with a front kick to the face that Silva friend (and action film star) Steven Seagal claimed to have taught him.

UFC 129

John Makdessi KO3 Kyle Watson

One of the most creative standup fighters in the UFC today, John “The Bull” Makdessi showed off a wide array of techniques in his bout against Kyle Watson, but it was his picture-perfect spinning back fist that will live on in highlight films forever, and not just because it ended the bout in the third round, but due to the way Makdessi set it up with a fake that had Watson completely fooled before the final blow landed.

UFC Live 4 – June 2011

Cheick Kongo KO1 Pat Barry

Given some of the disappointments when a striker vs striker matchup turned into a wrestling match, expectations were that Cheick Kongo would take Pat Barry down in their June 2011 bout or that “HD” would even attempt to show off his own ground game against the Frenchman. But thankfully, the two decided to live up to their striking reputations, and what followed was a tense trading of thudding leg kicks until all hell broke loose when Barry sent Kongo to the canvas twice, both times appearing to be seconds away from a stoppage victory. But just when all seemed to be lost for Kongo, he got to his feet, planted them, and then ripped off two right hands. The first one stunned Barry, the second put him on his back, and when referee Dan Miragliotta halted the bout, Kongo had just delivered the most spectacular comeback win since Scott Smith finished Pete Sell in 2006.