A Decade’s Dozen – The Fighters

Dominick Cruz

When putting together a list like this, there will always be those fighters who get left off, and you wonder if you made the right call. Others you assume won’t make the cut for whatever reason, and then you look at the record and say, “No, they’ve got to be there.” That’s where Dominick Cruz lands, and it has nothing to do with his fighting skill or resume, but because in the last decade, he only competed in four of the ten years due to a series of injuries. Yet he remains on this list. Why? Look at who he beat. Before the UFC brought the WEC into the fold, he beat Brian Bowles and Joseph Benavidez. Then on the last WEC card, in a bout that would crown the first UFC bantamweight champion, he beat Scott Jorgensen. Move on into the Octagon and Cruz has gone 5-1 in the Octagon, with two wins over UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber and victories over Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw. That’s a body of work you can’t scoff at. And like Cormier, Cruz’ commentary work on UFC broadcasts is top notch, and many would say that his stick and move striking style influenced an entire generation of fighters. Put it all together, and how do you leave Cruz off the list?