A Decade Of UFC By The Numbers

Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia submits Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Fastest knockout: Jorge Masvidal – 0:05 at UFC 239
Fastest submission: Ronda Rousey – 0:14 at UFC 184
Number of significant strikes landed: 304,048
Number of significant attempts: 710,311
Number of takedowns landed: 8,980
Number of takedown attempts: 24,465
Number of knockdowns: 1,843
Number of submission attempts: 3,077
Georges St-Pierre (R) talks with Joe Rogan after defeating Carlos Condit by a unanimous decision to retain his welterweight title during UFC 154 on November 17, 2012 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Number of fighters: 8,453
Number of champions: 56
Number of title defenses: 105
Number of challenger wins: 37
Number of interim championships: 13
Jon Jones celebrates his win over Thiago Santos of Brazil in their UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 239 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Number of 3+ win streaks: 389
Number of 5+ win streaks: 108
Number of 10+ win streaks: 7
Longest UFC win streak: Max Holloway, Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson at 13