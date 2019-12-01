 Skip to main content

A Decade Of UFC By The Numbers

Take a look at the most interesting numbers from a decade of UFC.
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @PorterUFCNews • Dec. 29, 2019

Take a look at some interesting numbers that our friends at Fight Metric have put together that define an awesome decade of UFC.

A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
  • Number of events: 363
  • Number of PPVs: 132
  • Number of venues: 159
  • Number of countries: 26
  • Number of cities: 135

 

Mauricio "Shogun" Rua punches Dan Henderson during the UFC 139 event at the HP Pavilion on November 19, 2011 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges//Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
  • Number of fights: 4,195
  • Number of knockouts: 1,310
  • Number of submissions: 774
  • Number of unanimous decisions: 1,558
  • Number of split decisions: 451
  • Number of draws: 39
  • Total fight time: 31 days, 13 hours, 47 minutes, 46 seconds

 

Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia submits Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
  • Fastest knockout: Jorge Masvidal – 0:05 at UFC 239
  • Fastest submission: Ronda Rousey – 0:14 at UFC 184
  • Number of significant strikes landed: 304,048
  • Number of significant attempts: 710,311
  • Number of takedowns landed: 8,980
  • Number of takedown attempts: 24,465
  • Number of knockdowns: 1,843
  • Number of submission attempts: 3,077

 

Georges St-Pierre (R) talks with Joe Rogan after defeating Carlos Condit by a unanimous decision to retain his welterweight title during UFC 154 on November 17, 2012 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
  • Number of fighters: 8,453
  • Number of champions: 56
  • Number of title defenses: 105
  • Number of challenger wins: 37
  • Number of interim championships: 13

 

Jon Jones celebrates his win over Thiago Santos of Brazil in their UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 239 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
  • Number of 3+ win streaks: 389
  • Number of 5+ win streaks: 108
  • Number of 10+ win streaks: 7
  • Longest UFC win streak: Max Holloway, Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson at 13

 

