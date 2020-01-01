Decade in Review – 2019

While Cejudo set the stage for a big year in the Octagon, it’s key to point out that it wasn’t just the veterans of the sport making noise. By the end of the summer, a new set of prospects from Dana White’s Contender Series were signed to the promotion, joining season two standouts Alonzo Menifield, Greg Hardy, Ryan Spann, Antonina Shevchenko, Maycee Barber, Edmen Shahbazyan, Sodiq Yusuff, Ian Heinisch, Roosevelt Roberts, Devonte Smith, Augusto Sakai and Johnny Walker that already had fight fans ready to see the new generation in action.

But while the time for those fighters would come, the existing stars in the promotion were still doing work in the Octagon and setting the bar high.

One of those stars on the rise was Israel Adesanya, and he made a statement in his biggest fight to date when he defeated one of his MMA heroes, Anderson Silva, in the main event of UFC 234 in February. Later that month, Francis Ngannou was in scary form as he spoiled the comeback of former champion Cain Velasquez in just 26 seconds.