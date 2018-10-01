Decade in Review – 2018

But first some fights, and on the second card of the year, many expected feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou to put an end to Stipe Miocic’s reign as heavyweight champion, but in a brilliant five-round master class, Miocic shut down and shut out the challenger in the main event of a Boston card that also saw light heavyweight boss Daniel Cormier turn back the charge of Volkan Oezdemir.

A few weeks later, the Octagon was in Perth, Australia, where an unbeaten middleweight named Israel Adesanya made his UFC debut with a second-round TKO of Rob Wilkinson. We would be hearing a lot from “The Last Stylebender” in the future.

At UFC 222 on March 3, Cris Cyborg continued to dominate the women’s featherweight class, as she halted Yana Kunitskaya in a little over three minutes. But it was the co-main event that got all the attention, as a late replacement for featherweight champion Max Holloway – Brian Ortega – knocked out Frankie Edgar in the first round to earn his own shot at the 145-pound belt.

While things were heating up at featherweight, Khabib Nurmagomedov finally got his shot at lightweight gold on April 7 in Brooklyn, but not without plenty of drama that included the withdrawal of Tony Ferguson due to injury, Holloway coming in as a replacement only to be pulled from the bout as well, and a fight week incident involving McGregor that shifted the attention from the card to the Irishman.

Yet like a true pro, Nurmagomedov stayed cool and when he finally got an opponent in Al Iaquinta, he fought the fight and won the fight, decisioning the Long Islander to take the 155-pound belt. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas retained her title by decisioning the woman she took the belt from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk.