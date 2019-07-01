Decade In Review: 2016

It was the perfect way to kick off a pivotal year for the promotion, and the hits just kept on coming – 15 days later to be exact – as the comeback of Dominick Cruz landed in Boston, where “The Dominator” scored a close decision win over TJ Dillashaw to regain the bantamweight title he never lost in the Octagon.

Not as emotional, but equally dramatic, was the February headliner in London as Michael Bisping eked out the biggest win of his career over Anderson Silva in a fight decided by one point on each of the three judges’ scorecards.

And speaking of drama, a March SuperFight pitting lightweight champ Rafael Dos Anjos against featherweight king Conor McGregor was scheduled for March 5 in Las Vegas, but when Dos Anjos was forced to withdraw due to injury, it was Nate Diaz who stepped up to face McGregor in a welterweight matchup on the same night. They wouldn’t need five rounds, though, as Diaz rebounded from some early adversity to submit McGregor in the second stanza with the choke heard ‘round the MMA world.

In the UFC 196 co-main event, the women’s bantamweight title changed hands, as Miesha Tate scored a come from behind fifth-round submission of Holly Holm.

By April, Jon Jones was back in the title picture at 205 pounds, as he defeated Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197 to win the interim light heavyweight belt while champion Daniel Cormier was sidelined with a foot injury. In the co-feature, flyweight boss Demetrious Johnson kept rolling, as he successfully defended his title with a stoppage of Henry Cejudo.