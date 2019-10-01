Decade In Review: 2014

Dillashaw’s win should have been ringing in the head of TUF Brazil 3 winners Antonio Carlos Junior and Warlley Alves, as it was the Californian’s stint on TUF 14 that propelled him into the UFC and paved the way for him to eventually win a world title.

One fighter who didn’t have the Ultimate Fighter on his resume, but who was inspired by the first season to start training in MMA was Demetrious Johnson, and he didn’t let any upsets cross his path at UFC 174 in June, as he easily turned back the challenge of Ali Bagautinov.

Another champion who kept his title secure in the summer of 2014 was Chris Weidman. Fresh from two wins over Anderson Silva, the New Yorker got a chance to see a different face for the first time in a while when he battled former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida at UFC 175 on July 5. A win was the end result once more, though, as Weidman held off a spirited effort from “The Dragon” to retain his middleweight title. Also defending a title successfully was Rousey, who needed only 16 seconds to knock out Canadian challenger Alexis Davis.

Order UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy Now For Any Device!

The day after UFC 175, it was another fight card in Vegas, and while TUF 19 winners Corey Anderson and Eddie Gordon got their share of the spotlight, it was BJ Penn who got the lion’s share of it, and rightfully so, as he announced his retirement following his loss to Frankie Edgar in the card’s main event. “The Prodigy” would ultimately return, though.

In the meantime, the new breed of the UFC was more than willing to take up the mantle for fighters like Penn, with none more vocal about it than Ireland’s Conor McGregor, who tested his appeal on July 19 when the Octagon returned to Dublin for the first time since 2009. Suffice to say that it was a success, with the sold out crowd of over 9,500 sounding like 90,000 as they cheered McGregor on to a first-round TKO over Diego Brandao. It was a seminal day for Irish MMA, and “The Notorious” one was leading the way, saying after the bout, “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over.”