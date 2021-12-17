A Decade Of Development For Cub Swanson

And as he enters this new stage of his life and begins creating new traditions with his family, being able to get this fight before the end of the year is something that the 38-year-old is grateful.

“Christmas is one where I like to have all that done and not have to worry about being in the gym and just be mentally there with my family,” Swanson said. “Just being able to fight by the end of the year is a good one for me. Knowing that you have a fight coming up in early January is difficult with New Year’s and Christmas, so fighting in December before Christmas is always a blessing for me.”

Swanson was originally scheduled to fight in October, but the fight got pushed back to this weekend, which allowed for the featherweight to have a longer camp. While some fighters like to jump from fight to fight with shorter camps, Swanson is the opposite. He looks forward to the longer camp for the mental and physical aspects that it helps with.

“You can have longer camps, as long as you don’t lose motivation, which when you’ve done this as long as me, you can’t do it this long without being self-motivated,” Swanson said. “Just saying ‘I’m going to take this week lighter and next week I’m going to pick it up’, it allows your body to absorb the punishment that we put on ourselves a little better.”