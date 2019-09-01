Decade in Review: 2011

With two new divisions and more events than ever, cards were filling up fast in order to keep up, and Aldo was slated to defend his new belt against Josh Grispi in the first event of 2011 in Las Vegas on January 1. Unfortunately, an injury scrapped Aldo from the bout, and upstart newcomer Dustin Poirier removed Grispi from the number one contender’s slot at UFC 125 with a shutout decision win.

Yet even with all these changes, the epic lightweight title fight that headlined the card more than made up for everything. By all rights, Frankie Edgar never should have made it out of the first round of that title defense against Gray Maynard. But after surviving multiple knockdowns in the opening frame, the UFC lightweight champion roared back to retain his belt with a five-round draw in an exciting bout that kicked off the 2011 fight year in style.

A month later, it was Anderson Silva’s time to shine, and after a tumultuous 2010 campaign in which he drew the wrath of UFC President Dana White for a lackluster effort against Demian Maia and then nearly lost his middleweight title to Chael Sonnen before roaring back to win in the fifth round, he was back in top-notch “Spider” form in knocking out his heated rival Vitor Belfort with a first-round front kick that will be immortalized in UFC lore forever.