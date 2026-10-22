A Decade As A Pro, Cam Rowston Is In His Prime

"I feel great, each fight, like the best I've ever felt,” Rowston said ahead of his fight at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evleov. “And then the next fight, I try and one-up that and think what can I do better, how can I be better, how can I fight better.”

UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET

The 31-year-old Sydney-native made his professional MMA debut in November 2016. In August 2024, he lost a decision to Torrez Finney on Dana White's Contender Series.

Undeterred, Rowston strung together three wins on the regional Australia and New Zealand circuit, earning his way back onto the Contender Series and securing a TKO victory over Brandon Holmes in August 2025.