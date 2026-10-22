A Decade As A Pro, Cam Rowston Is In His Prime

Cam "The Battle Giraffe" Rowston believes he is entering his prime as he prepares to fight Abus Magomedov this Saturday at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev.
"I feel great, each fight, like the best I've ever felt,” Rowston said ahead of his fight at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evleov. “And then the next fight, I try and one-up that and think what can I do better, how can I be better, how can I fight better.”
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The 31-year-old Sydney-native made his professional MMA debut in November 2016. In August 2024, he lost a decision to Torrez Finney on Dana White's Contender Series.
Undeterred, Rowston strung together three wins on the regional Australia and New Zealand circuit, earning his way back onto the Contender Series and securing a TKO victory over Brandon Holmes in August 2025.
That victory earned him a UFC contract. Rowston is now unbeaten in three UFC appearances since his debut in September 2025, extending his overall win streak to seven.
In ball sports, one might expect a professional to peak earlier, but in mixed martial arts, and particularly in the UFC's middleweight division, Rowston's prime has arrived right on time.
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Perhaps the best example of that is Israel Adesanya, who was most dominant in his early thirties. Rowston sees similarities between himself and Adesanya, whose success prompted Rowston to move his training to City Kickboxing (CKB) in Auckland, New Zealand.
"I'd seen (Adesanya) before he got in the UFC. He's a middleweight, he was 6-foot-4," Rowston said. "I said, I'm kind of similar to that, I'm a middleweight, I'm 6-foot-4 as well. Why don't I go over there and see what he's doing, drink some of the water he's drinking, (and) I never looked back."
Rowston says he took a lot of lessons from training with Adesanya, who has since moved on from CKB, during Adesanya's successful title reign.
"Basically, every training camp Izzy had done until his most recent fight, I've been there as his number one training partner,” Rowston said. “When he had that crazy run where he (defended his belt), I was number one training partner for that. I was there for all of them.
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"It was things that he said or things that he just did, and I just learned from that, I asked him questions, he helped me a lot with techniques, performance on the night, how to mentally prepare yourself, and then just seeing how he conducts himself in the gym and on fight week. It's monkey see, monkey do. You see that and you just learn."
According to Rowston, the momentum from his winning streak has been fed by the environment at CKB ahead of Saturday's fight.
"I felt like that momentum has been building this whole year. It feels good to come into a fight camp with all that momentum," said Rowston, whose regular training partners at CKB include UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg.
"There's well over 20 people in the gym who are all in fight camp. You turn up to a session, the energy is insane. The intensity is super high. You can't replicate that anywhere else."
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The 36-year-old Magomedov is perhaps the most dangerous submission artist that Rowston has faced so far. Magomedov has eight submission victories to his name, including two in the UFC.
Rowston has a healthy respect for his opponent's skills but believes his team has figured out the well-rounded veteran.
"Abus is a bit of a puzzle. He's quite tall and lanky like me. He has an awkward style, pretty good in the grappling. A lot of his wins have just come from dominating guys on the ground or submitting them like his last fight, he put his opponent to sleep," said Rowston, referring to Magomedov's guillotine victory over Michael Oleksiejczuk in June of this year.
"He's shown a few vulnerabilities, and my team has seen those and created quite a good gameplan for me, and I'm happy with the gameplan, and I can't wait to go out there and use it."
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A win over Magomedov is likely to place the surging Rowston in the conversation for the top 15, as he looks to prove what a prime "Battle Giraffe" can do.
"I don't like to think too much past the fight at hand, but after beating someone like Abus, I feel like the top 15 is wide open for me," said Rowston. "I can pretty much pick any name, and I reckon I'm good to beat them."
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.