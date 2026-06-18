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Murtazali Magomedov reacts after a TKO victory against Brahyam Zurcher in a featherweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week seven at UFC APEX on September 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
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Debut To Watch | Murtazali Magomedov

After A Dominant Contender Series, Featherweight Prospect Murtazali Magomedov Brings His Perfect Record Into Highly Anticipated UFC Debut
By Aaron Segal, on X: @AaronSegal1212 • Jun. 18, 2026

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series introduced fans to a wave of promising prospects, but few arrivals generated as much intrigue as undefeated featherweight Murtazali Magomedov.

This Saturday, the 26-year-old Kyrgyzstan-native will make his long-awaited UFC debut, bringing an unblemished record and championship pedigree with him to the sport’s biggest stage. 

Magomedov entered the DWCS already carrying momentum. A former featherweight champion in Kazakhstan’s Octagon League, he arrived in Las Vegas with a 9-0 professional record and a reputation as one of the most polished prospects competing outside the UFC. Earning a contract would require him to get past another highly touted undefeated fighter in Brahyam Zurcher, and Magomedov wasted little time proving he belonged in the UFC. 

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From the opening moments, his timing and precision stood out. Magomedov found his mark with a sharp jab sending Zucher crashing on the canvas. Magomedov followed with a barrage of strikes that forced the referee to intervene after only 92 seconds. 

DWCS Full Fight | Murtazali Magomedov vs Brahyam Zurcher
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DWCS Full Fight | Murtazali Magomedov vs Brahyam Zurcher
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The performance extended Magomedov’s perfect professional record to 10-0 and showcased the skills that make him a featherweight prospect.

While some undefeated fighters rely on overwhelming athleticism or raw finishing ability, Magomedov’s game is built on fundamentals. His crisp boxing, disciplined approach and ability to capitalize on openings have drawn praise from talent evaluators who view him as a fighter capable of making an immediate impact in the division.

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At 5-foot-9 with a 70.5-inch reach, Magomedov possesses the physical tools to compete with many of the UFC’s established featherweights. More importantly, he brings experience beyond what his record suggests thanks to a lengthy amateur career.

Murtazali Magomedov punches Brahyam Zurcher in a featherweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week seven at UFC APEX on September 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Murtazali Magomedov punches Brahyam Zurcher in a featherweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week seven at UFC APEX on September 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Now, comes the biggest test of all as he faces the talented and tested Melsik Baghdasaryan, the Armenian striker owns a 8-3 professional record with five knockout victories and has built a reputation as one of the sharper stand-up specialists in the featherweight division. The 34-year-old has shared the ring with fighters such as Jean Silva, Josh Culibao, Tucker Lutz, Bruno Souza and Collin Anglin. Compiling a 3-2 UFC record while earning a Performance of the Night bonus for his knockout victory over Anglin in his promotional debut.

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If his debut performance resembles the one he delivered on the Contender Series, fans may quickly find themselves paying attention to a new contender on the rise. 

Don’t miss Magomedov’s UFC debut this Saturday against Melsik Baghdasaryan on UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi.

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 20, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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