Debut To Watch | Murtazali Magomedov

This Saturday, the 26-year-old Kyrgyzstan-native will make his long-awaited UFC debut, bringing an unblemished record and championship pedigree with him to the sport’s biggest stage.

Magomedov entered the DWCS already carrying momentum. A former featherweight champion in Kazakhstan’s Octagon League, he arrived in Las Vegas with a 9-0 professional record and a reputation as one of the most polished prospects competing outside the UFC. Earning a contract would require him to get past another highly touted undefeated fighter in Brahyam Zurcher, and Magomedov wasted little time proving he belonged in the UFC.

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From the opening moments, his timing and precision stood out. Magomedov found his mark with a sharp jab sending Zucher crashing on the canvas. Magomedov followed with a barrage of strikes that forced the referee to intervene after only 92 seconds.