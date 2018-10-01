De La Rosa: "They're Going To Have To Talk About Me"

“I think just at the beginning of my career having some bad decisions left a bad taste in my mouth now I just go in there 100 percent trying to get the finish I hate leaving it to the judges,” De La Rosa said. “I think being 4-0 in the UFC with four finishes, they’re going to have to talk about me. They’re going to have to put my name in their mouth.”

A wrestling background plus slick submission game has helped De La Rosa display dominance in her fights with Rachel Ostovich and Nadia Kassem. Both of Lee’s victories over Veronica Macedo and Ashlee Evans-Smith came by decision.

And while each woman is undefeated in UFC action, De La Rosa is quick to point out a major difference between the two.

“This past year she’s been winning everything, just like me. The only difference is I’ve been finishing my fights,” De La Rosa said. “I’m hoping to make a statement and get the finish again.”

De La Rosa and Lee actually have faced each other in amateur grappling tournaments in the past, as well as trained together a bit. De La Rosa doesn’t believe that their previous encounters will play much of a role in this fight as she and Lee have both improved so much since those days.