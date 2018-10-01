DC Isn’t Looking To Recreate Magic Against Stipe

Against Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, Cormier catapulted himself onto the list of all-time greats by defeating the most decorated UFC heavyweight champion ever. He followed that victory up with a dominant showing over the powerful Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

On August 17 at UFC 241, Cormier will look to defend his belt against Miocic, who opted to wait over a year for a rematch with him. Whether it was tweets, pictures or interviews, Miocic’s adamant rematch campaign followed him everywhere he went. Cormier wasn’t exactly appreciative of Miocic’s promoting tactics since their fight last July.

“It upset me a little bit,” Cormier said. “Because he would put up these random pictures of him punching me and I’m like, ‘But I got the final shot. I got the final six shots.’ Yeah, so it was a little bit irritating because I feel like he could have fought again and if he fought again he would have put himself in the same exact position.”