David Onama: A Wild Week, A Big Opportunity

“It’s been a tough week,” Onama said with a smile from his hotel room on Wednesday, just a couple days before he’ll share the Octagon with newcomer Roberto Romero in what promises to be an action-packed matchup on Saturday’s preliminary card at Madison Square Garden. “When Lucas Almeida pulled out, my coach was like, ‘Let’s stay ready, keep doing what you’ve been doing.’ So I listened to my coach, and kept doing what I’d been doing without an opponent. I still wanted to do my job, and I knew my manager Jason House was gonna find me a new opponent.

“I did what I had to do to stay ready for this fight.”

After touching down in the Empire State and going through the usual routine upon arriving at the host hotel during Fight Week, Onama and his team received word that Romero had been tabbed to replace Almeida, meaning the business trip to NYC this week still came with an important business meeting at the end.

A member of Team Oyama, the 24-year-old newcomer has won seven of his last nine appearances, going 7-1-1 during that stretch after opening his professional career with a 1-2 mark. He’s improved each time out, growing as he’s gained more experience, having most recently registered a first-round submission win over Japanese veteran Takahiro Ashida back in July.