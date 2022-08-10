David Onama: Short-Notice King

“I’m always ready, and I’m always watching my weight,” Onama said. “I try to stay ready just in case I get a call from the UFC. I’m always training, I’m always in the gym. I’m ready for every opportunity I can get.”

After defeating Garrett Armfield at UFC Vegas 58, Onama immediately jumped at the opportunity to fight Nate Landwehr in San Diego on three weeks’ notice. The two were supposed to square off at UFC Columbus in March, but Landwehr was forced to pull out of the bout.

“I like the matchup, it’s a great fight for me,” Onama said. “We picked the fight because we know we can beat the kid. When I got the call, I already knew about the kid, we studied him already. He’s just another victim.”