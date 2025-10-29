David Onama | Excited, But Also Expected

For the first time in his career, it’s his face that is on the poster, as Onama squares off with fellow streaking featherweight Steve Garcia in Saturday’s combustible main event pairing. Having watched as others like Jean Silva broke down into tears upon getting that first in-person glimpse of this week’s poster, the 31-year-old emerging contender was ready to do his best to take it all in and appreciate the moment, without allowing it to get too big.

“This is everything that I worked for,” began Onama, who carries a four-fight winning streak and 6-1 mark in the division into this weekend’s matchup. “I always wanted to be on a poster, always wanted to be the main event in the UFC, and it’s just amazing that it’s this weekend. It's just everything I dreamed about, so it’s amazing.

“I know the feelings I’m gonna have, and I’m gonna try to embrace it. I know some people see their face on the poster and start crying, and I want to embrace that moment — go out there, see my name and my face on there, and just be happy.